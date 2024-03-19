Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $455.45 million and $33.15 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00088581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001343 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,485,186,859 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.