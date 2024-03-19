Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.12.

LOW stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $248.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

