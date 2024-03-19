Thomasville National Bank Buys New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,395 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,000. Autodesk accounts for about 1.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.20. 396,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,172. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.79 and its 200-day moving average is $229.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,332 shares of company stock worth $5,891,607. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.