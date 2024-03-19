Thomasville National Bank Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 891,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.