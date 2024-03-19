Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 5.91% of Kellanova worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock worth $50,850,858 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:K traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

