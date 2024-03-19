Thomasville National Bank Purchases 1,910 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Ventas Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 866,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

