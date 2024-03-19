Thomasville National Bank Purchases 3,251 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 456,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNY

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.