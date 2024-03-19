Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,053 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.39. 1,931,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,834. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $289.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $525.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.89.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
