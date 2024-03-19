Thomasville National Bank Sells 26 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.16. The stock had a trading volume of 276,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,271. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $507.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $363.01 and a 1 year high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

