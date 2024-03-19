Thomasville National Bank Sells 914 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

BA stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.90. 5,213,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,576,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.56 and its 200 day moving average is $211.30. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

