Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
LCFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.
