Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 12,452,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 21,391,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Tilray Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tilray by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

