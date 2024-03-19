TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.46.

Shares of TKO opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 118.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

