TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.87% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.46.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group
TKO Group Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TKO Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.