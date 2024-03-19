TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading Down 5.7%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.64. 409,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,715,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of TMC the metals by 9.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of TMC the metals by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TMC the metals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,906,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 173,303 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in TMC the metals by 174.1% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 796,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 506,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in TMC the metals by 92.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 754,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 361,847 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

