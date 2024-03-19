TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 31071875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
TomCo Energy Trading Down 16.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.72.
About TomCo Energy
TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TomCo Energy
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.