TotalEnergies SE Plans Dividend of €0.74 (LON:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.74 ($0.80) per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at GBX 63.61 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of GBX 48.74 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 68.92 ($0.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.33.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

