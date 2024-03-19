Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 38,023 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 10,067% compared to the average daily volume of 374 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUSN shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded up $10.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 39,301,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,851. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

