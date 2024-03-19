Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$2.90 by Analysts at CIBC

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRZ. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$3.77 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The stock has a market cap of C$145.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.76.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

