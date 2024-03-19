Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 160,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 207,544 shares.The stock last traded at $13.65 and had previously closed at $13.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

