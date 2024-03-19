Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ball by 12.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,819. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

