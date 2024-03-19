Triangle Securities Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 245,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 32,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $25.55.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

