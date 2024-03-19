Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 563 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $493,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 41.9% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,202,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $128.78. 46,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,240. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average is $130.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

