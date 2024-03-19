Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after buying an additional 5,223,114 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,358,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 3,187,376 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $44.95. 124,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,085. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Read Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.