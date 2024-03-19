Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 135 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,971. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.35. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

