Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,346,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 6,475,994 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $11.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 price target (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Tricon Residential by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tricon Residential by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tricon Residential by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

