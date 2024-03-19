Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,346,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 6,475,994 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $11.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 price target (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Tricon Residential by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tricon Residential by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tricon Residential by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

