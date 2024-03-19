Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of TGI stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

