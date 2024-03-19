Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $561.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.07.

Shares of LULU traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $459.94. 533,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,177. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $289.81 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $465.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.99.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

