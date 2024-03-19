TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 787 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

