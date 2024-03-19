TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 233 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,572,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 491,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIGI opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

