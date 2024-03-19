TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 532 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Meritas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Moller Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 103,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $236.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $177.87 and a 52-week high of $237.96. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

