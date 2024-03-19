TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.11. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

