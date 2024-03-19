TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

