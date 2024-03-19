TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.11.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

