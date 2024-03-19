TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $236.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day moving average is $213.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $177.87 and a 12 month high of $237.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

