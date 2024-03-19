TruWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,285,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.35. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

