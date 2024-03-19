TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

