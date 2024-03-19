TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

