Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Trimmed by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -79.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

