U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.63 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.97.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
