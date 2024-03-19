U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.63 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.97.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

