UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.73%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,667 shares of company stock worth $1,187,393. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UMB Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in UMB Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in UMB Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.