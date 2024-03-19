UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.50.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNF

UniFirst Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $168.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average is $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.82. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $194.43.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.