Unilever (NYSE:UL) Shares Gap Up to $48.52

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.52, but opened at $49.92. Unilever shares last traded at $49.86, with a volume of 795,147 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Up 3.0 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,051,000 after acquiring an additional 951,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

