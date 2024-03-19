Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. 2,769,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,914. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

