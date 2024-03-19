Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 2.8 %

Unilever stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.86. 3,892,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,439. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

