Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

UNP traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $241.95. 1,048,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,573. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.63 and its 200-day moving average is $229.18. The company has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

