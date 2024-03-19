Uniswap 24-Hour Volume Hits $279.00 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $10.90 or 0.00017260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and $279.00 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00126434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009586 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 208,079.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.13145367 USD and is down -10.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 969 active market(s) with $224,244,391.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

