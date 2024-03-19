United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.43 and last traded at $153.43. Approximately 672,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,100,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

