United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare United Parks & Resorts to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31% United Parks & Resorts Competitors -116.61% -52.07% -21.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts’ peers have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion $234.20 million 14.57 United Parks & Resorts Competitors $4.44 billion $118.57 million 20.11

United Parks & Resorts’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Parks & Resorts. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Parks & Resorts and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Parks & Resorts Competitors 208 941 2114 60 2.61

United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.16%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 24.69%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts peers beat United Parks & Resorts on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

