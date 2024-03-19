United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. United States Steel also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.820 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.78.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Trading Up 0.1 %

X opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 14.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after buying an additional 409,293 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after buying an additional 162,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,925,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,275,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 42,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.