Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Universal Electronics Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.28). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $97.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 182,987 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 549.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 164,257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,486,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 238.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

